DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A former Darlington Police officer has been charged with misconduct in office and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

James is charged with purchasing and using heroin while on duty between Feb. 16-17, according to an arrest warrant issued by SLED. The heroin was located in his department-issued cruiser and was located after a Darlington Police sergeant searched the car after James' employment was terminated, according to the warrant.