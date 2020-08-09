You are the owner of this article.
Former Five Points Rite Aid becoming plasma donation center
Rite Aid

The former Five Points Rite Aid will become a plasma donation center.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former Five Points Rite Aid will become a plasma donation center. 

A sign on the building and a website listing confirm that the building located at 1825 West Palmetto Street will become an Octapharma Plasma donation center. 

It is not yet known when the center will open. 

The company already has locations in Charleston, Columbia, Spartanburg and West Columbia. It is also adding locations in Orangeburg and Sumter. 

Octapharma Plasma is a subsidiary of Octapharma AG, a Swiss family-owned pharmaceutical company that describes itself as one of the world's largest makers of human protein from plasma and cell lines. 

The company's name derives from the Greek word, "octa," for eight after a protein missing from some haemophilia patients. 

The building located on the site previously served as a Rite Aid pharmacy. 

Nearly 2,000 of the company's locations were purchased by Walgreens in 2018. Walgreens elected to close more than 600 of the Rite Aid locations that were within a mile of an existing Walgreens location. 

The Walgreens — located at the corner of Second Loop Road and South Cashua Drive — nearest to the former Rite Aid location is 1.1 miles away, according to a Google search. 

