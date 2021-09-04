 Skip to main content
Former Florence City Councilman Billy D. Williams dies
Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.

Billy D. Williams, a member of the council representing District 1 for more than 20 years and one of the first African Americans passed away Saturday. 

Arrangements have not yet been made. 

