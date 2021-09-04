Former Florence City Councilman Billy D. Williams dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.
Billy D. Williams, a member of the council representing District 1 for more than 20 years and one of the first African Americans passed away Saturday.
Arrangements have not yet been made.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
