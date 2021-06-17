Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

Evidence presented to the court showed that since at least July 2014, the defendants operated illegal gambling houses throughout Florence and Williamsburg. The gambling organization allowed individuals to play illegal gambling machines, collected monies from those individuals playing, and payed out winnings to those individuals. Approximately $1 million in cash was deposited into the accounts of at least two members of the gambling organization.

The evidence showed that Fuleihan was essential to the ability of the gambling operation to operate. Fuleihan used his position as a senior officer with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to uncover details about the joint federal and state investigation into the illegal gambling operation, which included calling SLED officials and requesting to be informed about any upcoming operations related to gambling enforcement. Fuleihan would share this information with members of the illegal gambling operation, and the members would use it to evade law enforcement operations and to destroy potentially relevant evidence. Fuleihan was recorded on several calls with at least one member of the gambling operation discussing pending federal search warrants, potential wiretaps, and law enforcement raids. At least one member of the illegal gambling operation explained how Fuleihan would sell previously seized gambling machines back to members of the illegal gambling operation.