Former Florence County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to hitting handcuffed man with flashlight

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office on the eve of trial.

Judge William Seals sentenced Brian Proffitt to the maximum of three years in prison on the assault charge and eight years on the misconduct in office charge. He then suspended all but six months of the prison time and ordered Proffitt to be placed on probation for four years after his release.