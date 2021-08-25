 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Florence County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to hitting handcuffed man with flashlight
0 Comments

Former Florence County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to hitting handcuffed man with flashlight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office on the eve of trial.  

Judge William Seals sentenced Brian Proffitt to the maximum of three years in prison on the assault charge and eight years on the misconduct in office charge. He then suspended all but six months of the prison time and ordered Proffitt to be placed on probation for four years after his release. 

This case was scheduled to pick a jury Monday when Proffitt entered his guilty plea.

Proffitt admitted using his flashlight to hit a handcuffed victim in the head after putting the man under arrest.

The case was investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office found six types of illegal narcotics during a search executed Wednesday. The sheriff's office announced that a search of a residence on Bellingham Court yielded approximately two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series
Local News

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Scott's Bar-B-Que will be the featured in a South Carolina Educational Television series. South Carolina Educational Television announced Monday that the first episode of the third season of its Facebook series, Backroad Bites, would feature The Scott's BBQ also known as Scott's Bar-B-Que. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert