Former Florence County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to hitting handcuffed man with flashlight

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office on the eve of trial.
Judge William Seals sentenced Brian Proffitt to the maximum of three years in prison on the assault charge and eight years on the misconduct in office charge. He then suspended all but six months of the prison time and ordered Proffitt to be placed on probation for four years after his release.
This case was scheduled to pick a jury Monday when Proffitt entered his guilty plea.
Proffitt admitted using his flashlight to hit a handcuffed victim in the head after putting the man under arrest.
The case was investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.