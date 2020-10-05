Former Florence County sheriff's lieutenant alleges he was fired over family's support of T.J. Joye

Campaign financial disclosures indicate that Barnes, using an address in another county, contributed to Kirby's campaign.

The complaint then alleges that Barnes held a meeting with corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants to advise these officers that their "people" had better support Kirby's campaign and that if they failed to do so or were thought to be "fence riders" they would be "orphaned" and "out in the street."

It also alleges later that the command staff pressured deputies to support Kirby's campaign.

Summersett's father, Ronnie, was reportedly a supporter of the campaign of T.J. Joye, the other Republican candidate for sheriff.

Kirby is alleged to have sent a screenshot provided by another sheriff's department employee of Summersett's wife liking a Facebook page that supported the Joye campaign.

The complaint says that Summersett's wife liked the page prior to the start of Kirby's campaign or Boone's arrest.

Barnes and Kirby are also alleged to have requested that all deputies leave the GPS trackers on their vehicles on at all times supposedly for their safety.