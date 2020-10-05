Former Florence County sheriff's lieutenant alleges he was fired over family's support of T.J. Joye

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former lieutenant in the Florence County Sheriff's Office has alleged he was fired over politics.
Kevin Summersett is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed on Thursday against interim Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes for slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The complaint, filed by Patrick McLaughlin of the Wukela Law Firm, begins with Barnes' appointment as sheriff to replace Kenney Boone after Boone pleaded guilty to crimes in January. It then notes that less than a week after Barnes held a press conference praising Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, Kirby announced his run for the Republican nomination.
"The plaintiff is informed and believes that prior to April 24, 2019: the decision had been made by Kirby to run for sheriff, that Barnes was aware that Kirby was going to run for sheriff, and that Kirby had ordered campaign materials," the complaint says.
Summersett also alleges an agreement between Barnes and Kirby in which Barnes would support Kirby's campaign for the Republican nomination and, in turn, Kirby, as sheriff, would continue to employ Barnes as the department's polygraph examiner.
Barnes was serving as polygraph examiner for the sheriff's office prior to his appointment as interim sheriff after Kenney Boone's guilty plea in early January.
Campaign financial disclosures indicate that Barnes, using an address in another county, contributed to Kirby's campaign.
The complaint then alleges that Barnes held a meeting with corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants to advise these officers that their "people" had better support Kirby's campaign and that if they failed to do so or were thought to be "fence riders" they would be "orphaned" and "out in the street."
It also alleges later that the command staff pressured deputies to support Kirby's campaign.
Summersett's father, Ronnie, was reportedly a supporter of the campaign of T.J. Joye, the other Republican candidate for sheriff.
Kirby is alleged to have sent a screenshot provided by another sheriff's department employee of Summersett's wife liking a Facebook page that supported the Joye campaign.
The complaint says that Summersett's wife liked the page prior to the start of Kirby's campaign or Boone's arrest.
Barnes and Kirby are also alleged to have requested that all deputies leave the GPS trackers on their vehicles on at all times supposedly for their safety.
The complaint says that, in reality, Kirby and Barnes wanted to track the whereabouts of certain deputies whose loyalties were questionable.
Kirby lost the Republican primary to Joye on June 9.
The next day, Barnes is alleged to have fired Summersett, citing laziness and indicating that Kirby had pressured him to promote Summersett.
Barnes is then alleged to have called Joye and informed him that Summersett had been fired.
Joye provided an affidavit that confirms this allegation.
The official reasons for the termination were GPS data and policy violations during a manhunt on May 31.
The complaint notes that Summersett was unaware of the policy violations until the lawyer received a copy of the termination paperwork via a Freedom of Information Act request.
It adds that the alleged violations — if there were any — were known to Barnes and Kirby prior to June 10 and were not acted upon for political reasons.
Summersett's termination was the subject of a local radio program on June 12.
Kirby is alleged to have called in to the show and denied that Summersett was fired for political reasons.
The complaint then notes that Kirby allegedly pressured Boone to fire a deputy with questionable loyalties in 2008 and to have prevented that deputy from becoming an investigator for a magistrate.
There are transcripts provided to confirm this allegation.
The sheriff's office has not yet responded to the allegations, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
