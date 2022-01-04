Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register died Monday.
Register served the city for 33 years and retired as fire chief.
Randy Osterman, Florence city manager and a former fire chief, said the city appreciated Register's service. He added that Register worked hard to make the fire department and city a better place.
"He will be missed," Osterman said.
Register worked with Florence Fire/Rescue coordinator Sam Brockington when Brockington served as chief of the South Lynches Fire Department.
"Chief Register was always cooperative and always a very happy man and always ready to help in any way he could," Brockington said. "I enjoyed visiting him as a firefighter from Lake City and talking to him about the Florence Fire Department."
The Rev. Waymon Mumford, now secretary/chaplain of the Florence County Council, served as police chief during Register's service as fire chief.
Mumford called Register a very good man who loved the Lord and would give you the shirt off his back.
Register was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori, and her husband, Tim, and grandchildren, Brittany Curry and Cody Register; and great-grandchild, Brantley Eaddy.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St.
The tribute wall for the family is at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
First Baptist is at 300 S. Irby St.
Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery.