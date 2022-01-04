 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register dies
0 Comments

Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Register

Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register died Monday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register died Monday. 

Register served the city for 33 years and retired as fire chief. 

Randy Osterman, Florence city manager and a former fire chief, said the city appreciated Register's service. He added that Register worked hard to make the fire department and city a better place. 

"He will be missed," Osterman said. 

Register worked with Florence Fire/Rescue coordinator Sam Brockington when Brockington served as chief of the South Lynches Fire Department. 

"Chief Register was always cooperative and always a very happy man and always ready to help in any way he could," Brockington said. "I enjoyed visiting him as a firefighter from Lake City and talking to him about the Florence Fire Department." 

The Rev. Waymon Mumford, now secretary/chaplain of the Florence County Council, served as police chief during Register's service as fire chief. 

Mumford called Register a very good man who loved the Lord and would give you the shirt off his back. 

Register was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He is  survived by his daughter, Lori, and her husband, Tim, and grandchildren, Brittany Curry and Cody Register; and great-grandchild, Brantley Eaddy.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St. 

The tribute wall for the family is at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church. 

First Baptist is at 300 S. Irby St. 

Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert