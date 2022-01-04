Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Florence Fire Chief Jerome Register died Monday.

Register served the city for 33 years and retired as fire chief.

Randy Osterman, Florence city manager and a former fire chief, said the city appreciated Register's service. He added that Register worked hard to make the fire department and city a better place.

"He will be missed," Osterman said.

Register worked with Florence Fire/Rescue coordinator Sam Brockington when Brockington served as chief of the South Lynches Fire Department.

"Chief Register was always cooperative and always a very happy man and always ready to help in any way he could," Brockington said. "I enjoyed visiting him as a firefighter from Lake City and talking to him about the Florence Fire Department."

The Rev. Waymon Mumford, now secretary/chaplain of the Florence County Council, served as police chief during Register's service as fire chief.

Mumford called Register a very good man who loved the Lord and would give you the shirt off his back.