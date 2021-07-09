 Skip to main content
Former Florence police officer arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching female suspect
Former Florence police officer arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching female suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence police officer was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a female who had been arrested on a traffic offense.

Aaron Genwright, 28, of Florence was arrested by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents on July 9 on charges of second-degree assault and battery and common law misconduct in office.

If convicted of second-degree assault and battery, Genwright could face a fine of up to three years in prison, a $2,500 fine or both. The sentence for common law misconduct in office is left up to the court.

The warrants allege that Genwright was taking a female to the Florence County Detention Center when he pulled over, lifted her shirt and touched her in an intimate area. The warrants further allege that the allegations are supported by video evidence, a victim statement and a confession.

Genwright was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

Aarron Genwright

Genwright

 Contributed Photo
