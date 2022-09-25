Former FMU professor dies in Kingstree crash

KINGSTREE, S.C. — A former Francis Marion University biology professor and current instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree.

The Kingstree News identified the driver as Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, based on a statement by Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling north of Kingstree on U.S. 52 when it went into a ditch and then hit a tree. The wreck remains under investigation.

Both FMU President Fred Carter and biology department Chair Vernon Bauer said they will remember Eaton as a friend and colleague.

“The university community mourns Erin’s passing,” Carter said through a statement released by the university. “We have about a dozen faculty who grew up here in the Pee Dee and ultimately returned to teach at Francis Marion. Erin was one of those. She loved this region and its people dearly.

“She acquired her undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of South Carolina and Vanderbilt and then joined our biology faculty in 2006.

“Erin was a good colleague and a fine professor. She was a gifted teacher and researcher, and she worked hard engaging her students in both endeavors. She was well respected both for her intellect and her enthusiasm.”

Bauer, through the same announcement, said he and others at FMU were devastated to learn of Eaton’s death.

“During the 16 years she spent as a member of FMU’s biology department, she clearly enjoyed teaching and invested her time and energy into her students,” Bauer said. “She was excited to embark on a new challenge at Williamsburg Technical College this fall.

“There is no doubt that we’ve lost someone with a giving heart and brilliant mind. We grieve with Erin’s family during this difficult time.”

Eaton received her bachelor of science degree in biology in 1996 at the University of South Carolina.

She earned her Ph.D. in molecular physiology and biophysics in 2003 at Vanderbilt University.

She served as a post-doctoral fellow from 2003 to 2005 in the Department of Molecular Pharmacology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

She was an adjunct instructor of anatomy and physiology in 2005-2006 at Trident Technical College.