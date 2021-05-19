Former home of Timmonsville High School could become Florence County recreational facility

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The former home of Timmonsville High School could become a Florence County recreational facility.
On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting of the Florence County Council is the consideration of of the purchase of four properties from Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) for a nominal $1 fee.
The agenda item indicates that the four properties would be used to develop a recreational facility in the western Florence County community.
The four properties are the former home of Timmonsville High School – Timmonsville High School moved to its current location around the beginning of the 2000s – and its support facilities including an annex building that was used as a vocational school, the former football field, a baseball field that is used by the local youth league, and an undeveloped property behind the National Guard Armory and the former track.
Not much of the previous school still stands. There is a part of one brick column near Market Street. The remainder of the school appears to be grown up with weeds.
The annex building appears to be standing but could be abandoned. There is a sign indicating that senior citizens' group meets there but there is an abandoned trailer in front of the school and the lawn appears unmowed.
The football field remains. One goal post of the football field has its uprights removed and the other buildings on the site appear unused.
There have been possibilities floated by the South Carolina Department of Education – Florence Four has been controlled by the state since 2018 – that the current high school site could also become a recreational facility when the school is closed after the district consolidates with Florence One Schools next year.
Also on the agenda for the meeting are third readings of an ordinance rezoning property on Hazelwood Lane, approving a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Ice and adding its property to a joint county industrial park with Marion County, an ordinance adding a Williamsburg economic development project to a joint industrial park, and an ordinance authorizing the sale of bonds to fund improvements to the county unified fire district.
Up for second reading at the meeting are ordinances authorizing the sale of $5.1 million of bonds, authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Jam, approving the county budget and adding another Williamsburg County economic development project to the joint county park.
Scheduled for introduction are an ordinance amending the county's zoning code, approving fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Projects Hydreanga and Proton, approving the lease of the former Wellman golf course to Johnsonville and conveying property in the Pee Dee Touchtone Energy Commerce Park.