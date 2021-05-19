Former home of Timmonsville High School could become Florence County recreational facility

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The former home of Timmonsville High School could become a Florence County recreational facility.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting of the Florence County Council is the consideration of of the purchase of four properties from Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) for a nominal $1 fee.

The agenda item indicates that the four properties would be used to develop a recreational facility in the western Florence County community.

The four properties are the former home of Timmonsville High School – Timmonsville High School moved to its current location around the beginning of the 2000s – and its support facilities including an annex building that was used as a vocational school, the former football field, a baseball field that is used by the local youth league, and an undeveloped property behind the National Guard Armory and the former track.

Not much of the previous school still stands. There is a part of one brick column near Market Street. The remainder of the school appears to be grown up with weeds.