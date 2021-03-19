 Skip to main content
Former Lake City administrator injured in gun training accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Lake City administrator Stephany Snowden was injured Thursday training for her new job with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department reported the accident, according to WACH 57, the Columbia-area Fox affiliate. 

Snowden reportedly shot herself in the foot as she attempted to remove her gun from its holster during a gun training session. She was taken to a Columbia hospital, treated and released. 

She left the Lake City administrator position to become the deputy chief of the Columbia-Richland 911 Center in late February. 

