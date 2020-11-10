Former Marine Rigby's training continues to serve him as he serves through McLeod, American Legion

FLORENCE, S.C. — George Rigby Jr. had an expression he always liked when it came to helicopters.
“There’s an old saying that a helicopter is many, many parts trying to pull each other apart,” he said. “There are a lot of things that have to happen just right for it to work.”
Rigby would know first-hand.
During his enlistment with the Marine Corps in the early 1980s, he was responsible for helping maintain the safety of military aircraft — specifically concerning the air frames and environmental systems.
The survival systems, he said.
“You kind of work on a lot of things in doing work like that,” Rigby said. “What the pilots are breathing; what they’re sitting in and anything in terms of egressing out of the vehicle.”
The tour turned out to be the perfect intersection of a number of lifelong passions for Rigby that have endured since — a willingness to serve, an aptitude for fixing things and even baseball.
Rigsby, who was born in Michigan, enlisted with the Marines after graduating in 1981.
“I just felt led to serve,” he said. “My father was in the military and a couple of uncles were as well. So I joined the Marine Corps, and going through several schools that the military uses to train you to do a specific job, I ended up going to the New River Air Station, which is part of Camp Lejeune in (Jacksonville) North Carolina.”
His work with helicopters took him to various aircraft carriers across the United States and beyond as Rigby saw a lot of world throughout the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, he said.
“Growing up, I would always go to airshows,” Rigby said. “My father spent his entire career with American Airlines, and he would take us around the airplanes as kids. I think that’s probably where my interest came from.”
Figuring out how things work − and how to keep them working − was another area of interest that has served Rigby well then and now.
“We were responsible for making sure the aircraft were safe to fly,” he said. “Everything from the fire-suppression system to the survival gear for the crew should something happen at sea.”
Rigby’s role dealt with the what-if situations, as in what if something went wrong.
“One thing the military is good at is drilling and practicing,” he said. “If you don’t practice, you’re likely not going to be successful in terms of handling things when they go wrong.
“You’re constantly updating and improving the process.”
He was never in any crashes or particularly stressful situations, but he was on board a few times when the landing had to be done a little quicker than normal.
After serving his four years, Rigby had the option to reenlist but felt it was the right time to step away and move on to other things.
He worked for one of the resorts at Myrtle Beach for a time before getting married in 1987 and eventually moving to Florence, where he’s been ever since.
“I transitioned to the hospital field, but it’s still dealing with safety, only it’s the safety of the patients,” said Rigby, who is the engineering manager for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “I can see a strong correlation between what I do now and what I did in the Marine Corps. It’s a lot of preparing for the ‘what ifs’ and practicing for them.
“This hospital might not be flying, but it has to be just as safe as if it were.”
It was around the time his son, George III, began playing baseball at West Florence High School that Rigby rediscovered another passion of his − and another way to serve his fellow veterans.
Rigby took over calling games for the Knights in the announcer’s booth around the 2007 season and also took up volunteering to do the same for the American Legion Post 1 games.
“Coming from the military background, I’ve always been a member of the American Legion,” Rigby said. “… It’s kind of turned into a second career. I do it because I love the game and it helps me contribute to both the American Legion and to the kids. I work with a great group of guys out there.
“I know the kids appreciate it. It gives them a little flavor of maybe playing at that next level.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.