Former Marine Rigby's training continues to serve him as he serves through McLeod, American Legion

After serving his four years, Rigby had the option to reenlist but felt it was the right time to step away and move on to other things.

He worked for one of the resorts at Myrtle Beach for a time before getting married in 1987 and eventually moving to Florence, where he’s been ever since.

“I transitioned to the hospital field, but it’s still dealing with safety, only it’s the safety of the patients,” said Rigby, who is the engineering manager for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “I can see a strong correlation between what I do now and what I did in the Marine Corps. It’s a lot of preparing for the ‘what ifs’ and practicing for them.

“This hospital might not be flying, but it has to be just as safe as if it were.”

It was around the time his son, George III, began playing baseball at West Florence High School that Rigby rediscovered another passion of his − and another way to serve his fellow veterans.

Rigby took over calling games for the Knights in the announcer’s booth around the 2007 season and also took up volunteering to do the same for the American Legion Post 1 games.