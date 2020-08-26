 Skip to main content
Former Marion County middle school teacher sentenced to five years in prison
Former Marion County middle school teacher sentenced to five years in prison

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former Marion County middle school teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Kenneth Howard McWilliams, of Conway, pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor before at-large circuit Judge D. Craig Brown in Florence County.

McWilliams will also serve a five-year probation term after he is released from prison. He will receive credit for 717 days served and will be required to register as a sex offender.

McWilliams admitted to contacting a minor victim through Facebook Messenger several times between April 7 and April 10, 2017, in reference to meeting to engage in sexual activity. He also allegedly admitted to sending the minor nude images. He was arrested for these admissions on April 18, 2017. He resigned from his English teaching position at Johnakin Middle School around the same time. 

While out on bond for those offenses, McWilliams traveled to the school the victim attended. He admitted to visiting the victim at school more than once when questioned by an officer.

He was arrested and charged for that offense on Sept. 7, 2018. 

