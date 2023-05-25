Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ronald Charles "Ron" Scott, a former resident of Darlington and Florence, has received the Compleat Lawyer Platinum Medallion Award.

The award is the highest such alumni honor bestowed by Scott’s law school alma mater, the University of South Carolina School of Law. He received it on April 27 at a dinner.

Scott is a partner in the Columbia law firm of Scott & Corley P.A. He is the son of the late Bob and Lou Scott.

A 1976 graduate of the Law School, Scott was one of three attorneys to receive the 2023 Platinum Medallion award as he joined with the other Platinum Medallion recipients, Rebecca Laffitte (’83) and William Witherspoon (’91). Platinum Medallion recipients are individuals who have practiced for at least 31 years or more, and “who have made significant contributions to the legal profession and community and exemplify the highest standards of professional competence, ethics, and integrity.” The 2023 Selection Committee was composed of Donald Beatty, chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court; Bruce Williams, chief judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals; William Hubbard, dean, University of South School of Law; Hagood Tighe, president, South Carolina Bar; Alysja Carlisle, president, Law Alumni Council; and Aleia Hornsby, president, Young Alumni Council.

Prior to his enrolling in law school, Ron Scott graduated from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, as one of only four members of his class to earn and be awarded each of the following designations: Academic Departmental Honors Graduate, The Citadel Honorary Society Key Graduate, and the prestigious Distinguished Military Student(“DMS”) leadership designation as well as receiving at graduation a President’s Special Recognition Award. After graduation from The Citadel and following active-duty military service, during which time Scott graduated from the Adjutant General’s Officers’ School of the United States Army as a first lieutenant, he enrolled in the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1973. In addition to his law degree, Scott holds both a master’s degree in business and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. He has also participated in and completed the summer 1980 Program of Instruction for Lawyers then offered by Harvard Law School.