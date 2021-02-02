Former Timmonsville schools superintendent's lawsuit settled

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A lawsuit filed by a former superintendent of Florence School District 4 was settled late last year.

Filings with the South Carolina Judicial Department indicate that Rechel Anderson's lawsuit against Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of education, the state department of education, and Florence Four was dismissed with prejudice following a settlement in late October 2020.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the paperwork provided. '

Anderson, now the superintendent of the Jasper County Schools district, sued the district, the state board and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to obtain her severance package after she was let go in 2018 when the district was taken over by the state.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.