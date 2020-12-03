 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Williamsburg County Detention Center officer accused of having sex with an inmate
0 comments

Former Williamsburg County Detention Center officer accused of having sex with an inmate

{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSTREE, S.C. — A former Williamsburg County Detention Center officer has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.  

Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, of Andrews, was arrested and booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center. 

Sexual misconduct with an inmate carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if Snow is convicted. 

She is accused having relations with an inmate while on duty on Sept. 30. 

The case will be prosecuted by the Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert