Former Williamsburg County Detention Center officer accused of having sex with an inmate

KINGSTREE, S.C. — A former Williamsburg County Detention Center officer has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, of Andrews, was arrested and booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Sexual misconduct with an inmate carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if Snow is convicted.

She is accused having relations with an inmate while on duty on Sept. 30.

The case will be prosecuted by the Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

