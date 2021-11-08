Fort Jackson commander speaks to Florence Rotarians

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said they don’t just hire a soldier, they retain a family.

The final priority is to connect the Army to the community.

Michaelis said the biggest challenge since he arrived at Fort Jackson has been the pandemic. He said they were first operating on defense with social distancing and other protocols. Then they went on offense with vaccinations.

He said they are almost back to where they were pre-COVID in regards to family visits and that visitors still have to be vaccinated or have a recent COVID test.

Fort Jackson attracts more than 225,000 visitors each year.

Michaelis said Fort Jackson annually contributes $2.3 billon to the South Carolina economy.

To become a soldier, Michaelis said individuals need to be physically fit, mentally capable and have a moral compass.

Those seeking to join the Army want to be part of something that has a purpose and be a better version of themselves, Michaelis said.

Michaelis was introduced by Barry Wingard who also invited everyone to the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Florence Veterans Park, adjacent to the Florence Center.