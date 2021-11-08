Fort Jackson commander speaks to Florence Rotarians

FLORENCE, S.C. – In recognition of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, the Florence Rotary Club had as its speaker on Monday U.S. Brigadier Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Commander of Fort Jackson who assumed command at Columbia's Fort Jackson in June.
Michaelis a distinguished military graduate from Texas A&M University, was commissioned a second lieutenant of armor in 1993.
The Army starts here, Michaelis said.
Fort Jackson was established on Jan 2, 1917 to train troops to fight in World War I. More than 500,000 men who served in WW I received some training at Fort Jackson. He said it is now the largest of the four basic combat training installations in the Army.
Annually about 45,000 basic combat soldiers are trained at Fort Jackson. He said roughly 24,000 soldiers graduate each year from other Fort Jackson schools and courses such as the Adjutant General School, Finance School and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.
He said their top priority is to train and develop leaders. He said they help them become the “best version of themselves they can be.”
Michaelis said the second priority is workforce development with the goal to “protect the mission and protect the force.”
Their third priority is quality of life.
He said they don’t just hire a soldier, they retain a family.
The final priority is to connect the Army to the community.
Michaelis said the biggest challenge since he arrived at Fort Jackson has been the pandemic. He said they were first operating on defense with social distancing and other protocols. Then they went on offense with vaccinations.
He said they are almost back to where they were pre-COVID in regards to family visits and that visitors still have to be vaccinated or have a recent COVID test.
Fort Jackson attracts more than 225,000 visitors each year.
Michaelis said Fort Jackson annually contributes $2.3 billon to the South Carolina economy.
To become a soldier, Michaelis said individuals need to be physically fit, mentally capable and have a moral compass.
Those seeking to join the Army want to be part of something that has a purpose and be a better version of themselves, Michaelis said.
Michaelis was introduced by Barry Wingard who also invited everyone to the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Florence Veterans Park, adjacent to the Florence Center.