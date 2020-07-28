FLORENCE, S.C. — Two people died Tuesday afternoon in a four-car crash on U.S. 76 east of Florence at Quartz Lane.
Ten people were taken by five ambulances to two different Florence area hospitals as a result of the 12:30 p.m. crash.
The road was closed by the crash and traffic detoured onto either East Old Marion Highway or National Cemetery Road. East Palmetto Street was reopened to traffic at 2:40 p.m.
The crash happened when a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe changed lanes and ran into the back of a westbound Honda Civic, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The impact knocked the Civic through the eastbound lanes and into the ditch where it overturned.
The Tahoe then ran into a Nissan Maxima, which was disabled in the paved median of the road, and pushed the Maxima into two pedestrians and a Yukon, which was also in the median, disabled.
Both pedestrians died. The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victims.
Windy Hill firefighters and medics with Florence County EMS worked for more than a half an hour to extricate and prepare patients for transport as ambulances shuttled in and out of the crash scene.
Florence County sheriff's deputies directed traffic at the S.C. 327/Freedom Boulevard/East Palmetto Street intersection and assisted at the scene while Howe Springs Fire Rescue's traffic control unit diverted traffic east of the crash scene.
A fire official at the scene said all people involved in the crash were transported to one of the two hospitals.
Lee said the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.