Four charged in Thursday morning Kershaw Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the Thursday morning shooting of a man shot while in the 1000 block of Kershaw Street in Florence.

Florence police responded at 11:20 a.m., found the victim and applied a tourniquet and other first aid until medics with Florence County EMS could arrive and continue treatment.

Officers, armed with a description of a vehicle involved in the incident, located it at the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"The Emergency Response Team came to the scene and called the suspects from their motel room. Officers detained Keith Andrea Williams, Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, Tydrea Burroughs, and Tashina Erica Nicole James without incident," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

"After the investigation, all four subjects were arrested. Mr. Williams, Mr. Anderson, and Ms. Burroughs were charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy. Mr. Williams was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Ms. James was charged with misprision of a felony," Brandt wrote in the release.

At a preliminary hearing, James was issued a $3,000 surety bond on her charge while the other three were denied bond pending a hearing before a circuit court judge.