Four coronavirus deaths reported Friday in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eight confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Friday in the Pee Dee, including four in Florence County and three in Marlboro County.

Of the 62 total deaths (48 confirmed) that were reported in the state, one also was reported in Williamsburg County.

Of the 1,059 total coronavirus cases (738 confirmed) that were reported Friday in South Carolina, 61 total (40 confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee.

Darlington County led the region with 23 total cases (14 probable). Florence County was next with 18 total cases (16 confirmed). I was followed by Marion County (seven total, five confirmed), Dillon County (six total, five confirmed), Williamsburg County (four total, all confirmed) and Marlboro County (three total, one confirmed).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 714,586 confirmed cases, 176,486 probable cases, 11,651 confirmed deaths and 1,821 probable deaths.

The state reported 25,078 tests were conducted Wednesday with 4.5% positivity. To date, 11,556,709 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.