Four coronavirus deaths reported in SC despite spike in cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases continued to be high Tuesday in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County.

The same is not the case with the number of deaths.

On a day when 2,115 cases were announced Tuesday in the state, four deaths and two probable deaths also were announced, according to the South Carolina department of Health and Environmental Control.

None of those deaths was in Florence County, where 120 cases were reported, or in the Pee Dee, where 215 cases were reported.

The state has reported at least 2,000 new cases for five consecutive days. Since Friday, the five-day total is 12,251 cases.

Darlington County reported 43 cases Tuesday, followed in the Pee Dee by Marion County (24), Dillon County (13), Williamsburg County (9) and Marlboro County (6, plus one probable case).

Greenville County led the state with 371 cases, followed by Spartanburg County (193).

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 220,961 confirmed cases, 15,993 probable cases, 4,253 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.