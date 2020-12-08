 Skip to main content
Four coronavirus deaths reported in SC despite spike in cases
breaking top story

Four coronavirus deaths reported in SC despite spike in cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases continued to be high Tuesday in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County.

The same is not the case with the number of deaths.

On a day when 2,115 cases were announced Tuesday in the state, four deaths and two probable deaths also were announced, according to the South Carolina department of Health and Environmental Control.

None of those deaths was in Florence County, where 120 cases were reported, or in the Pee Dee, where 215 cases were reported.

The state has reported at least 2,000 new cases for five consecutive days. Since Friday, the five-day total is 12,251 cases.

Darlington County reported 43 cases Tuesday, followed in the Pee Dee by Marion County (24), Dillon County (13), Williamsburg County (9) and Marlboro County (6, plus one probable case).

Greenville County led the state with 371 cases, followed by Spartanburg County (193).

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 220,961 confirmed cases, 15,993 probable cases, 4,253 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations topped 1,100 statewide Tuesday for the first time since August. Nearly one-fourth of those people are in intensive care units and 10% are on ventilators.

The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 11,214 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 18.9%.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Monday, a total of 2,927,403 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

There are 311 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

