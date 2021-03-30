Four coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday in South Carolina. None was from the Pee Dee.
Statewide, 344 confirmed coronavirus cases and 243 probable cases plus one probable death were reported.
In the Pee Dee, 17 confirmed cases and seven probable cases and no probable deaths were reported.
Florence, Dillon and Marlboro counties led the Pee Dee with five confirmed cases each. Marion County reported two confirmed cases and four probable cases. Florence County reported two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported one.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 464,538 confirmed cases and 86,131 probable cases, plus 8,056 confirmed deaths and 1,070 probable deaths.
Of the 9,233 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 5.7% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,739,461 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,287 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,342 are occupied (73.91%). Of those, 514 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.16%).
Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,149 are occupied (65.17%). Of those, 128 (24.9%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,938 ventilators in the state, 434 are in use (22.39%) and 58 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.28%).
According to DHEC, 717,346 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.