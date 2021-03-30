Four coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday in South Carolina. None was from the Pee Dee.

Statewide, 344 confirmed coronavirus cases and 243 probable cases plus one probable death were reported.

In the Pee Dee, 17 confirmed cases and seven probable cases and no probable deaths were reported.

Florence, Dillon and Marlboro counties led the Pee Dee with five confirmed cases each. Marion County reported two confirmed cases and four probable cases. Florence County reported two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported one.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 464,538 confirmed cases and 86,131 probable cases, plus 8,056 confirmed deaths and 1,070 probable deaths.

Of the 9,233 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 5.7% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,739,461 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,287 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,342 are occupied (73.91%). Of those, 514 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.16%).

Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,149 are occupied (65.17%). Of those, 128 (24.9%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.