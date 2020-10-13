 Skip to main content
Four Florence Boy Scouts earn Eagle rank
Eagle Scouts

Paul Dewitt, Yianni Krasias, Thomas Wentzel, and Patrick Kasper received their Eagle Scout rank and patch Saturday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four Florence Boys Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Scouts Paul Dewitt, Yianni Krasias, Thomas Wentzeland Patrick Kasper, of Troop No. 476, received their Eagle Scout rank and patch Saturday at the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. The troop is based at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. 

The four Eagle Scouts have been in the same Scout troop since they were Tiger Cubs Scouts in Troop 490. Troop 490 is based at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. 

