Four Florence County deputies honored for 'actions above and beyond'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies earned the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022. One of the recipients received his second such award.

The award is presented to deputies “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind, or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life.”

The Florence County recipients for the 2022 Valor Awards are Capt. Rollins Rhodes, Cpl. Tyler Urquhart, Cpl. Christian Seal and Deputy Brandon Rowell. The awards were presented Wednesday at the annual banquet hosted by the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association in Columbia.

Rhodes received the award for his actions on April 11, 2022, when he came to the aid of a choking victim and applied a life-saving Heimlich maneuver in a restaurant in Lake City. After he dislodged the obstruction the victim began breathing. Without the prompt response and lifesaving efforts from Rhodes, this situation could have had a much different result. Rhodes is the captain over the Narcotics Bureau.

Urquhart received the award for his actions on Jan. 5, 2022. While he was attempting to effect a traffic stop for an expired license tag, Urquhart was in a brief vehicle pursuit and then a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit the suspect turned on Urquhart, pointed an AR pistol at him and threatened to shoot him, according to investigators. Urquhart drew his duty weapon and fired two times — both rounds struck the suspect. Immediately after, Urquhart began life-saving techniques including chest compression on the suspect until EMS arrived. Urquhart demonstrated extraordinary compassion and professionalism toward the person who had just tried to kill him. This is the second Valor Award presented to Urquhart while a Florence County sheriff’s deputy.

Seal received the award for his actions on April 18, 2022, when responding to a motor vehicle crash on North Williston Road where the vehicle with several children came to rest in a body of water. Seal immediately began life-saving efforts on a 2-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing, including chest compression. Seal continued those efforts even after EMS arrived and rode with the child in the ambulance to the hospital. While en route to the hospital, the child regained a pulse and began breathing.

Rowell received the Valor Award for his response to an active shooter incident which occurred May 28, 2022, on Old River Road in rural eastern Florence County. The shooter was firing randomly at passing vehicles with a high-powered rifle and two victims were struck by gunfire. With the active shooter situation still ongoing, Rowell responded to the vehicle with the wounded victims and immediately began to administer first aid to a seriously injured juvenile victim. He determined that the best course of action was to take the juvenile in the back of his patrol vehicle to waiting ambulances, which had staged outside the immediate area of the active shooter. After he placed the juvenile into the hands of paramedics, Rowell returned to the incident scene to begin first aid on the adult victim by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived to provide treatment. Rowell then returned to the active shooter scene to assist in the establishment of a perimeter where the active shooter was later taken into custody. The juvenile victim did not survive, but the adult victim did. Rowell exhibited extraordinary valor in providing lifesaving aid to the victims of this crime.

“None of our deputies begin their duty day expecting or even trying to earn an award,” said Sheriff T.J. Joye. “They would tell you they were just doing their job the way they were trained, and their service to the community is their reward. But we are blessed in this county to have extraordinary people work for us and they make me proud to be their sheriff.”