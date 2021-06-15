Four Florence County fire departments earn Fire Safe certification

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody knows don’t play with matches and all that good stuff. Are you well versed in cooking safety? Are you well versed in home electrical safety? Things of that nature.

“We try to use the data we collect from running calls, or from citizens themselves and their general concerns. Obviously we know when we have a retirement community or a nursing home area we’re going to focus on different stuff than you would if you had an area that had primarily young families and kids.”

The department gets a couple of calls a week where a resident is requesting a smoke detector be installed, and that gets firefighters into homes where they can work with a resident about fire hazards and fire safety, he said.

Some departments will team up with the state and with the Red Cross and do a neighborhood smoke detector blitz where firefighters go door-to-door to talk with residents about fire safety and install detectors at the same time, he said.

“The great thing is the program we’re participating in is expanding. They’re getting more and more departments involved,” Page said. “It’s really a way for the state and local agencies to work together to do more to prevent fires than be reactive.”