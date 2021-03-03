Four homes being built in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Four new homes are being built on the corner of Young Street and Windham Street.

The Darlington City Council met Tuesday evening and approved the second reading of an ordinance annexing four properties into the city and held the first reading of an ordinance zoning the properties as residential.

Three houses have already been built, according to Lisa Chalain-Rock, Darlington's economic development director, and the fourth house is awaiting supplies. She said the supplies have been delayed because of COVID-19.

The residential zoning was recommended by the city's planning commission.

In other action, the council approved the application of temporary advertising on city vehicles and voted to authorize City Manager Howard Garland to obtain the prices for several lighting improvements.

The council also discussed a possible change in the way it handles commercial garbage. The council will decide after bids are submitted on March 12.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, April 6.