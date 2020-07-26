COLUMBIA, S.C. – Four additional coronavirus deaths in Florence County and three in Darlington County were among the 25 deaths reported Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC reported 1,170 new confirmed cases statewide, of which 48 were in Florence County, 32 in Williamsburg County and 21 in Darlington County. DHEC reported 25 new confirmed deaths in the state and three probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856, probable cases to 343, confirmed deaths to 1,436, and 55 probable deaths.
Florence County now has had 2,475 cases and 83 deaths. Darlington County has had 866 cases and 28 deaths.
As of Saturday, a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Saturday statewide was 7,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.
Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
