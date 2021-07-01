 Skip to main content
Four Myrtle Beach residents indicted in telemarketing scheme that targeted seniors
Four Myrtle Beach residents indicted in telemarketing scheme that targeted seniors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has returned a 13-count indictment charging four in the Myrtle Beach area in an international telemarketing scheme that targeted seniors.

Fabian Gray, a/k/a Mike Taylor, 29; Avia Reid, 29; Khalelah Powell, 20; and Romaine Gordon, 29, all of Myrtle Beach, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The indictment says that since June 2015, the four defendants conspired to defraud victims by use of telemarketing. Namely, it is alleged that the defendants and their co-conspirators falsely informed more than 100 victims, most of them elderly, that the victims had won large awards of money and then convinced the victims that they had to pay fees in advance in order to receive their awards.

It is alleged in the indictment that at least $665,000 was stolen in the scheme.

The maximum penalty the defendants could receive per count is 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. Because the indictment alleges that the defendants targeted victims over the age of 55, the defendants face an enhanced penalty of up to 10 additional years for the first 12 counts of the indictment.

All defendants are currently detained pending trial. During the detention hearing of several of the defendants, information was presented to the court that the defendants are all originally from Jamaica and that at least two of the defendants are in the United States without legal status.

