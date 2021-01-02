Four Pee Dee counties below state property tax rate average

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee have a property tax rate lower than the state average.

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released its annual report on revenues for the state, counties, cities and towns, school districts and special purpose districts in mid-December.

Special purpose districts are districts created by the South Carolina General Assembly to fulfill a governmental purpose like fire protection, water and sewer services or recreation. Florence County has the Lower Florence County Hospital District, the Lynches River, Camp Branch, and Salem Watershed districts, and the South Lynches Fire District.

The report includes data up to the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year year, which ended on June 30, 2019. It includes an average total tax rate for properties within the 46 counties in the state.

Properties are taxed by what are known as mills, or thousandths of a dollar. Basically, the assessor determines the value of a piece of property, an assessment ratio is applied, then the result of that calculation is multiplied by the millage rate.