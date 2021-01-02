Four Pee Dee counties below state property tax rate average

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee have a property tax rate lower than the state average.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released its annual report on revenues for the state, counties, cities and towns, school districts and special purpose districts in mid-December.
Special purpose districts are districts created by the South Carolina General Assembly to fulfill a governmental purpose like fire protection, water and sewer services or recreation. Florence County has the Lower Florence County Hospital District, the Lynches River, Camp Branch, and Salem Watershed districts, and the South Lynches Fire District.
The report includes data up to the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year year, which ended on June 30, 2019. It includes an average total tax rate for properties within the 46 counties in the state.
Properties are taxed by what are known as mills, or thousandths of a dollar. Basically, the assessor determines the value of a piece of property, an assessment ratio is applied, then the result of that calculation is multiplied by the millage rate.
For example, if a piece of property were assessed to have a value of $100,000, with an assessment ratio of 6%, and a millage rate of 350 mills. The property tax bill would be $21 ($100,000 x 0.06 x 0.00350).
The formula to calculate the average millage rate appears complex. It uses homestead exemptions and a weighted average of property by district within the county to determine the average. The formula is not provided in the report, thus it is impossible to verify this information.
The formula results indicate that Florence County has an average property tax millage of 366.5. This is the 25th lowest rate in the state but below the state average of 373.5 mills.
Darlington County had the lowest property tax millage in the Pee Dee at 347.7 mills (tied for 16th in the state with Anderson County) followed by Marion (363.6), Dillon (366.2), Florence, Williamsburg (383.5), and Marlboro (397.6).
Williamsburg and Marlboro were the only two counties in the Pee Dee above the state average.
Horry, Georgetown, Oconee, Beaufort, Pickens, Aiken, Charleston and Calhoun counties all had averages of less than 300 mills.
York, Newberry, Clarendon, Fairfield, Orangeburg, Barnwell, Lexington, Chester, Hampton, Richland, Allendale, and Bamberg all had averages of more than 400 mills.
The average rate in Bamberg, 689.9 mills, is over three times the average rate in Horry County.
Average property tax rates of South Carolina counties
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently calculated the average property tax rate in each of the state's 46 counties. The average rate includes property taxes from counties, cities and towns, school districts and special purpose districts.
|Rank
|County
|Millage
|1
|Horry
|221.2
|2
|Georgetown
|233.5
|3
|Oconee
|235.3
|4
|Beaufort
|237.8
|5
|Pickens
|265.5
|6
|Aiken
|266.9
|7
|Charleston
|277.4
|8
|Calhoun
|287.8
|9
|Berkeley
|315.8
|10
|McCormick
|316.7
|11
|Greenville
|327.5
|12
|Kershaw
|336.9
|13
|Cherokee
|337.2
|14
|Lancaster
|338.5
|15
|Colleton
|347
|16
|Anderson
|347.7
|16
|Darlington
|347.7
|18
|Edgefield
|352.8
|19
|Dorchester
|361
|20
|Saluda
|362.2
|21
|Spartanburg
|363.1
|22
|Laurens
|363.5
|23
|Marion
|363.6
|24
|Greenwood
|365.1
|25
|Dillon
|366.2
|26
|Florence
|366.5
|27
|Union
|369.4
|28
|Sumter
|373.3
|29
|Chesterfield
|377.5
|30
|Abbeville
|379.3
|31
|Williamsburg
|383.5
|32
|Marlboro
|397.6
|33
|Lee
|398.2
|34
|Jasper
|398.6
|35
|York
|401.3
|36
|Newberry
|404.4
|37
|Clarendon
|407.7
|38
|Fairfield
|411.4
|39
|Orangeburg
|414.7
|40
|Barnwell
|444
|41
|Lexington
|470
|42
|Chester
|483.8
|43
|Hampton
|528.8
|44
|Richland
|544.1
|45
|Allendale
|601.1
|46
|Bamberg
|689.9