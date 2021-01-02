 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Pee Dee counties below state property tax rate average
0 comments

Four Pee Dee counties below state property tax rate average

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee have a property tax rate lower than the state average. 

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released its annual report on revenues for the state, counties, cities and towns, school districts and special purpose districts in mid-December. 

Special purpose districts are districts created by the South Carolina General Assembly to fulfill a governmental purpose like fire protection, water and sewer services or recreation. Florence County has the Lower Florence County Hospital District, the Lynches River, Camp Branch, and Salem Watershed districts, and the South Lynches Fire District. 

The report includes data up to the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year year, which ended on June 30, 2019. It includes an average total tax rate for properties within the 46 counties in the state. 

Properties are taxed by what are known as mills, or thousandths of a dollar. Basically, the assessor determines the value of a piece of property, an assessment ratio is applied, then the result of that calculation is multiplied by  the millage rate. 

For example, if a piece of property were assessed to have a value of $100,000, with an assessment ratio of 6%, and a millage rate of 350 mills. The property tax bill would be $21 ($100,000 x 0.06 x 0.00350). 

The formula to calculate the average millage rate appears complex. It uses homestead exemptions and a weighted average of property by district within the county to determine the average. The formula is not provided in the report, thus it is impossible to verify this information. 

The formula results indicate that Florence County has an average property tax millage of 366.5. This is the 25th lowest rate in the state but below the state average of 373.5 mills.

Darlington County had the lowest property tax millage in the Pee Dee at 347.7 mills (tied for 16th in the state with Anderson County) followed by Marion (363.6), Dillon (366.2), Florence, Williamsburg (383.5), and Marlboro (397.6). 

Williamsburg and Marlboro were the only two counties in the Pee Dee above the state average. 

Horry, Georgetown, Oconee, Beaufort, Pickens, Aiken, Charleston and Calhoun counties all had averages of less than 300 mills. 

York, Newberry, Clarendon, Fairfield, Orangeburg, Barnwell, Lexington, Chester, Hampton, Richland, Allendale, and Bamberg all had averages of more than 400 mills. 

The average rate in Bamberg, 689.9 mills, is over three times the average rate in Horry County. 

0 comments

Average property tax rates of South Carolina counties

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently calculated the average property tax rate in each of the state's 46 counties. The average rate includes property taxes from counties, cities and towns, school districts and special purpose districts.  

Rank County Millage
1 Horry 221.2
2 Georgetown 233.5
3 Oconee 235.3
4 Beaufort 237.8
5 Pickens 265.5
6 Aiken 266.9
7 Charleston 277.4
8 Calhoun 287.8
9 Berkeley 315.8
10 McCormick 316.7
11 Greenville 327.5
12 Kershaw 336.9
13 Cherokee 337.2
14 Lancaster 338.5
15 Colleton 347
16 Anderson 347.7
16 Darlington 347.7
18 Edgefield 352.8
19 Dorchester 361
20 Saluda 362.2
21 Spartanburg 363.1
22 Laurens 363.5
23 Marion 363.6
24 Greenwood 365.1
25 Dillon 366.2
26 Florence 366.5
27 Union 369.4
28 Sumter 373.3
29 Chesterfield 377.5
30 Abbeville 379.3
31 Williamsburg 383.5
32 Marlboro 397.6
33 Lee 398.2
34 Jasper 398.6
35 York 401.3
36 Newberry 404.4
37 Clarendon 407.7
38 Fairfield 411.4
39 Orangeburg 414.7
40 Barnwell 444
41 Lexington 470
42 Chester 483.8
43 Hampton 528.8
44 Richland 544.1
45 Allendale 601.1
46 Bamberg 689.9

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert