 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Pee Dee counties rank among state's unhealthiest
0 comments

Four Pee Dee counties rank among state's unhealthiest

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the top six unhealthiest counties in South Carolina may be in the Pee Dee region. 

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and its local partner, the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health, released an annual rating of the state's 46 counties' health factors and health outcomes Wednesday morning. 

Health factors include the percentage of smokers, drinkers, people getting exercise regularly, as well as unemployment rate, air pollution, and distance of commutes to work. 

Health outcomes include premature death — the ratings do not include COVID-19 deaths yet — the percentages of people reporting poor health and babies born underweight. 

The Morning News averaged these two ratings to determine overall rank of the health of the people in each of the counties. 

Florence rates as the healthiest county in the Pee Dee and the 24th-healthiest county overall.

Beaufort and Charleston are tied for the healthiest county followed by York, Greenville and Dorchester. 

Darlington is the second-healthiest county in the Pee Dee and tied for 28th-healthiest overall with Cherokee County. 

The remaining four counties in the Pee Dee rank 41st (Marion), 43rd (Marlboro), and tied for 44th (Dillon and Williamsburg). 

Allendale is the unhealthiest county in the state, according to the ratings. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris, religious leaders, meet on COVID, hate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert