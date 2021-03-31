Four Pee Dee counties rank among state's unhealthiest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the top six unhealthiest counties in South Carolina may be in the Pee Dee region.

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and its local partner, the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health, released an annual rating of the state's 46 counties' health factors and health outcomes Wednesday morning.

Health factors include the percentage of smokers, drinkers, people getting exercise regularly, as well as unemployment rate, air pollution, and distance of commutes to work.

Health outcomes include premature death — the ratings do not include COVID-19 deaths yet — the percentages of people reporting poor health and babies born underweight.

The Morning News averaged these two ratings to determine overall rank of the health of the people in each of the counties.

Florence rates as the healthiest county in the Pee Dee and the 24th-healthiest county overall.

Beaufort and Charleston are tied for the healthiest county followed by York, Greenville and Dorchester.

Darlington is the second-healthiest county in the Pee Dee and tied for 28th-healthiest overall with Cherokee County.