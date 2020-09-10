Four Pee Dee Counties reach lowest unemployment levels since March 15

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee again reached the lowest number of unemployment claims last week since shutdowns were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that Florence, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties reached new lows in the number of initial unemployment benefit claims made during the week ending Sept. 5.

The restrictions were implemented in South Carolina during the week ending March 15.

During the week, 159 people made initial claims in Florence County, 30 people made initial claims in Marion County, 34 people made initial claims in Dillon County, and 26 people made initial claims in Marlboro County.

Last week was the second consecutive week that Florence hit a new low. During the week ending Aug. 29, 175 people made initial claims.

Marion's new low is 15 people fewer than the previous low of 45 reached during the week ending Aug. 22.

Last week was the first time that the number of initial claims in Dillon County have been below 40. The previous low was the 43 people who applied for initial benefits during the week ending Aug. 8.