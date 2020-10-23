Four Pee Dee counties reach new unemployment lows

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee region reached new lows in the number of initial unemployment claims filed during the week ending Oct. 17.

The latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and AccelerateSC says that Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg and Marlboro counties reached new lows last week.

In Florence County, 139 people made initial claims last week, three lower than the previous lowest number claims reached during the week ending Sept. 12. Overall, 20,521 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 30.39% of the county's March labor force.

Neighboring Darlington reached a new low of 68 claims, down one from the previous low of 69 initial claims reached during the week ending Aug. 29. Overall, 9,833 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 32.22% of the county's March labor force.

In Williamsburg County, 23 people made initial unemployment claims last week, down one from a previous low of 24 reached during the week ending Sept. 19. Overall, 4,314 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 35.66% of the county's March labor force.