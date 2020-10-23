Four Pee Dee counties reach new unemployment lows

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee region reached new lows in the number of initial unemployment claims filed during the week ending Oct. 17.
The latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and AccelerateSC says that Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg and Marlboro counties reached new lows last week.
In Florence County, 139 people made initial claims last week, three lower than the previous lowest number claims reached during the week ending Sept. 12. Overall, 20,521 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 30.39% of the county's March labor force.
Neighboring Darlington reached a new low of 68 claims, down one from the previous low of 69 initial claims reached during the week ending Aug. 29. Overall, 9,833 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 32.22% of the county's March labor force.
In Williamsburg County, 23 people made initial unemployment claims last week, down one from a previous low of 24 reached during the week ending Sept. 19. Overall, 4,314 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 35.66% of the county's March labor force.
Northwestern Marlboro County had 16 of its residents make initial claims, down seven from the previous low of 23 during the week ending Oct. 3. Overall, 3,936 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 42.13% of the county's March labor force.
In Marion County, the number of initial unemployment claims was 33, three higher than the lows of 30 reached during the weeks ending Sept. 5 and 12. Overall, 5,233 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 40.09% of the county's March labor force.
Dillon County had 53 of its residents make initial unemployment claims during the week ending Oct. 17. This was two claims less than the previous week. Overall, 4,053 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 30.56% of the county's March labor force.
The state also reached a new low in the number of initial claims with 3,619 filed last week. This represents the first time since March 15 that the number of claims has been below 4,000. Overall, 763,313 initial unemployment claims have been made in the state since March 15. This would represent 31.85% of the state's March labor force.
