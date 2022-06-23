Four Pee Dee seniors earn Carraway Memorial Scholarships

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four Pee Dee high school seniors were awarded Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarships on Thursday during a brief ceremony in Florence City Council chambers.

Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department and Allison Carraway of the Terrence F. Caraway Foundation presented the scholarships.

The 2022 recipients of the scholarship are Brittany Beauford of Lamar High School, Katelynn Culper of South Florence High School, Kanye’ Dixon of Wilson High School, and Trinity Harrell of Darlington High School. The graduates each received $1,000 to go toward higher education expenses.

Brittany Beauford will attend Columbia College and major in speech pathology. Katelynn Culper is majoring in forensics at Francis Marion University. Kanye’ Dixon will attend Claflin University and major in business and finance. Trinity Harrell is majoring in forensics at Francis Marion University.

Established in January 2019, this need-based scholarship honors the life and work of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, whose watch ended October 3, 2018. The collaboration between Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to continuing Carraway's passion to help the youth in the Florence and Darlington areas to have brighter futures.

The scholarship recipients were selected from applicants from school districts in Florence and Darlington counties after a a comprehensive review of their application high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores, and a 500-word essay. Information regarding this scholarship is provided each year to all of the Florence and Darlington school district guidance counselors.