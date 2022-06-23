 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Pee Dee seniors earn Carraway Memorial Scholarships

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four Pee Dee high school seniors were awarded Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarships on Thursday during a brief ceremony in Florence City Council chambers.

Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department and Allison Carraway of the Terrence F. Caraway Foundation presented the scholarships.

The 2022 recipients of the scholarship are Brittany Beauford of Lamar High School, Katelynn Culper of South Florence High School, Kanye’ Dixon of Wilson High School, and Trinity Harrell of Darlington High School. The graduates each received $1,000 to go toward higher education expenses.

Brittany Beauford will attend Columbia College and major in speech pathology. Katelynn Culper is majoring in forensics at Francis Marion University. Kanye’ Dixon will attend Claflin University and major in business and finance. Trinity Harrell is majoring in forensics at Francis Marion University.

Established in January 2019, this need-based scholarship honors the life and work of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, whose watch ended October 3, 2018. The collaboration between Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to continuing Carraway's passion to help the youth in the Florence and Darlington areas to have brighter futures.

People are also reading…

The scholarship recipients were selected from applicants from school districts in Florence and Darlington counties after a a comprehensive review of their application high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores, and a 500-word essay. Information regarding this scholarship is provided each year to all of the Florence and Darlington school district guidance counselors.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Results

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden warns the US needs to start preparing for the next pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert