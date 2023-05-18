FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four people -- three adults and a juvenile -- have been arrested and charged in connection with shots that were fired into two homes on Oliver Drive in Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday responded to the reported shooting and found that two homes -- both occupied at the time -- had been hit multiple times by gunfire, according to a release from the agency.

No one was injured in the incident.

"Witnesses described four suspects who carried out the attack and later fled the scene. A short time later deputies detained all four suspects in the area," according to the release.

James Christopher Burns, 18, 2805 Boardwalk, Florence; Hennighan Deshaunta Amaurie Howe, 18, of 1010 Aunt Prissy Court, Florence and Zion Keon Cusack, 17, also of 1010 Aunt Prissey Court are all charged with seven counts of attempted murder, according to the release.

The three remain in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

The juvenile was taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the release.