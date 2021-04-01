Four precincts decided Florence City Council race

Nesmith Jackson won the remaining two precincts that received more than 89 votes. She received all 110 votes cast at Florence 3 (Dr. R.N. Beck Center) and all but two of the 172 votes cast at Florence 9 (Boys and Girls Club).

Schofield received 103 more votes than Nesmith Jackson when these six precincts are combined.

Nesmith Jackson closed the gap to the final 50-vote margin in the five precincts that received between 33 and 55 votes. She received 100% of the votes cast at Florence 10 (Williams Middle School) and Spaulding (North Vista Elementary School). Nesmith Jackson also won Florence 5 (Dr. R.N. Beck Center) with 53.7% of the vote. Schofield won Ebenezer 2 (Ebenezer Baptist Church) with 63.64% of the vote and West Florence 1 (West Florence High School) with 52.78% of the vote. In total, Nesmith Jackson received 80 more votes in these five precincts than Schofield did.

Schofield gained 27 votes in the precincts that received between 11 and 19 votes. He received all 19 of the ballots cast at Savannah Grove (Savannah Grove Baptist Church), nine of the 13 ballots cast at Delmae 2 (Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church), and seven of the 11 votes at Delmae 1 (Delmae Heights Elementary School).

Turnout also played a part in Schofield's win. Leaving aside the precincts with fewer than 20 votes, the five precincts Nesmith Jackson won had an average turnout of 6.59%. Schofield's six precincts had an average turnout of 13.45%.

