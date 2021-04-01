Four precincts decided Florence City Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four precincts were the difference between winning and losing for Florence City Councilman-elect William Schofield and Lashonda Nesmith Jackson Tuesday evening.
Schofield, a Republican, received 525 votes Tuesday, or 52.45%, to win the Florence City Council District 1 race over Nesmith Jackson, a Democrat. She received 475 votes, or 47.45%.
The district includes parts of 18 precincts. However, there were no votes at Florence 7 (Royall Elementary School) meaning that votes were cast in 17 precincts. Three additional precincts, Ebenezer 1 (Lambs Chapel), Florence 4 (Immanuel Baptist Church), and Florence 2 (New Ebenezer Baptist Church), had eight combined votes. Each candidate received four votes from these three precincts.
Of the remaining 14 precincts, 89 or more votes were cast in six. Of those, Schofield won four: Ebenezer 3 (Sneed Middle School), West Florence 2 (Carver Elementary School), Florence 6 (old Royall Elementary School), and Florence 11 (Pearl Moore Basketball Center). His margin of victory was greater than 90% in three: Ebenezer 3 (He received 97.25% of the vote compared to Nesmith Jackson's 2.75%), West Florence 2 (96.3% to 3.7%) and Florence 6 (95.39% to 4.61%). He received 71.91% of the ballots cast in Florence 11. Nesmith Jackson received 26.97%, giving Schofield a margin of just under 45%. There was also a write-in vote at Florence 11.
Nesmith Jackson won the remaining two precincts that received more than 89 votes. She received all 110 votes cast at Florence 3 (Dr. R.N. Beck Center) and all but two of the 172 votes cast at Florence 9 (Boys and Girls Club).
Schofield received 103 more votes than Nesmith Jackson when these six precincts are combined.
Nesmith Jackson closed the gap to the final 50-vote margin in the five precincts that received between 33 and 55 votes. She received 100% of the votes cast at Florence 10 (Williams Middle School) and Spaulding (North Vista Elementary School). Nesmith Jackson also won Florence 5 (Dr. R.N. Beck Center) with 53.7% of the vote. Schofield won Ebenezer 2 (Ebenezer Baptist Church) with 63.64% of the vote and West Florence 1 (West Florence High School) with 52.78% of the vote. In total, Nesmith Jackson received 80 more votes in these five precincts than Schofield did.
Schofield gained 27 votes in the precincts that received between 11 and 19 votes. He received all 19 of the ballots cast at Savannah Grove (Savannah Grove Baptist Church), nine of the 13 ballots cast at Delmae 2 (Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church), and seven of the 11 votes at Delmae 1 (Delmae Heights Elementary School).
Turnout also played a part in Schofield's win. Leaving aside the precincts with fewer than 20 votes, the five precincts Nesmith Jackson won had an average turnout of 6.59%. Schofield's six precincts had an average turnout of 13.45%.