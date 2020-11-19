Four shot in Florence Wednesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four people were shot shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Florence.

Police responded to the 500 block of Gaillard Street at 6:12 p.m. and determined that three victims were injured in the incident, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers have since learned that four victims were injured in this incident and were taken to the hospital.

The fourth victim from this incident originally reported the shooting to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the injuries from this incident were reported as non-life threatening, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact LCpl Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843 665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.