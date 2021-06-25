 Skip to main content
Four-wheeler driver dies in Florence County collision with train
Four-wheeler driver dies in Florence County collision with train

SCRANTON, S.C. -- The driver of a four wheeler died Thursday night when the utility vehicle was struck by a train.

The 6:05 p.m. crash happened on North Old Georgetown Road at the railroad crossing and involved the west-bound utility vehicle and a south-bound Amtrak train, said Trooper First Class Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Florence County Coroner's office hasn't yet released the utility vehicle driver's identity.

