Four-wheeler driver dies in Florence County collision with train

SCRANTON, S.C. -- The driver of a four wheeler died Thursday night when the utility vehicle was struck by a train.
The 6:05 p.m. crash happened on North Old Georgetown Road at the railroad crossing and involved the west-bound utility vehicle and a south-bound Amtrak train, said Trooper First Class Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Florence County Coroner's office hasn't yet released the utility vehicle driver's identity.
