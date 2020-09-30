Fourth Circuit again rules witness signature not required for absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a motion seeking an injunction that would have required voters casting absentee ballots to obtain the signature of a witness on their ballot.

The court of appeals released its decision late Wednesday afternoon.

The motion for an emergency hearing before the Fourth Circuit seeking an injunction to enforce the witness requirement was granted earlier this week.

That motion came after a Sept. 25 decision from the full court that upheld the district court's decision to remove the requirement for the 2020 general election due to COVID-19 concerns.

The full hearing of the court came one day after a three judge panel ruled in favor the state's Republican leaders and the South Carolina Election to require the witness signature on absentee ballots.

The three-judge panel heard the case after an appeal was filed to the Fourth Circuit from the district court by the state's Republican leaders and the South Carolina Election Commission.