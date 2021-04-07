Francis Marion names Marion County student as its newest McNair Scholar

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has named a student from Marion County as the recipient of the prestigious McNair Scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.

Ronisha Genwright of Mullins High School in Mullins is the newest scholar. She plans to major in Computer Science at FMU, but is looking forward to a broad academic experience.

“I wanted my college experience to be led by teachers who not only have a passion for teaching students, but a desire to see them succeed as well,” Genwright said. “Some of my past teachers who have made the greatest impact on my life have graduated from Francis Marion University, and I know that’s something I will find at FMU.”

The McNair Scholarship is FMU’s highest academic scholarship award and is highly competitive. It’s based not only on scholarship, but on community involvement as well. The University seeks to award the scholarship to students who desire to serve their community, and who have already exhibited a willingness and ability to do so.

Genwright separated herself from her peers through her many extracurricular activities at Mullins High School, including Yearbook Club, Academic Challenge, Marion-County All-Star Step Team, Science Honor Society, National Beta Club, Girls Who Code, and others.