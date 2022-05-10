Francis Marion professor speaks to Rotarians about nuclear risks in Ukraine

FLORENCE – With Russia invading Ukraine, people are concerned about the nuclear threats, risks in Ukraine and other parts of the world, Francis Marion University Professor Dr. Derek Jokisch, chair of the physics and engineering department, explained some of these threats and risk to Rotarians in the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors.

Jokisch said his area of expertise is health physics.

He said possible radiological threats come from Cheernobyl, Zaporizhzhia (the largest nuclear power plant in Europe) and nuclear weapons.

Jokisch said a program was initiated in 1994 between the two governments, United States and Russia, to study health risk from radiation exposure.

The United States Department of Energy and Russian Health Studies worked to assess worker and public health risks from radiation exposure resulting from nuclear weapons production activities in the former Soviet Union.

He said the money for the studies was divided about equally, which supports about 15 U.S. and 150 Russian scientists. He said the money goes further in Russia that is why they have more scientists. He said the funding in Russia has been suspended due to the war with Ukraine.

What are the risks to the public from Chernobyl in war?

Jokisch said the Chernobyl nuclear accident occurred on April 26, 1986 at the No. 4 reactor. He said most of the students he teaches today haven’t necessarily heard about it before he introduces it to them.

He said what they learned about this disaster was that there was an increase in thyroid cancer among children 14 and under after the accident in a certain radius of the site. He said from that they learned a lot about thyroid cancer.

He said Chernobyl is not an interesting military or economic target. He said it is used mainly in the war on global, public opinion. He said if their goal is to kill people there is a better way. He said it is used to scare people.

He said once Russia invaded Chernobyl soldiers started digging trenches and contaminating soil. He said the results were somewhat embellished, and we shouldn’t see Russian soldiers showing up in hospitals sick from it. He said the levels of radiation are low, and this is known because it has been studied.

He said the Ukrainian operators were left in place. He said there was the risk of loss of offsite power and fatigue/stress of operators who remained.

Jokisch said Zaporizhzhia is a large power station with six units slightly larger than H.B. Robinson in Hartsville. He said one of the six units has enough power to serve South Carolina. He said Russia captured the facility in March and is still in control. A fire was reported but it was in the training facility, he said.

Jokisch said the risk from the Zaporizhzhia attack to the public was economic/strategic advantages, use in war on global, public opinion, loss of offsite power and fatigue/stress of operators.

Jokisch said the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons would be a large number of civilian and military deaths in targeted area. He said to remember that tactical nuclear weapons are nuclear weapons, which have a narrower targeted scope. They take out a specific site. He said they would kill a large number of civilians and military people in the targeted area.

Deterrence/mutually assured destruction is also a consequence of nuclear weapons.

His advice in case of a nuclear accident is to heed the advice of authorities. He said there are multiple federal agencies in place to handle these types of events.

