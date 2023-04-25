FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University Provost Dr. Peter King was recently awarded the Order of the Palmetto by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. The award was presented to him by FMU President Fred Carter during an annual awards ceremony held at the Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

For the past 27 years, King has served Francis Marion University in numerous capacities including professor of biology, chair of the Biology Department, and associate provost. He became provost of the university six years ago.

As provost, King has been instrumental in the creation of numerous academic programs including doctoral programs in nursing practice, occupational therapy, and clinical psychology; master degrees in psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and speech-language pathology; and bachelor degrees in engineering, environmental science, and forestry studies.

In addition, he has volunteered his expertise and time in the areas of program development, K-12 education, and healthcare education that has impacted those across the state. He has been instrumental in the development of the Pee Dee Medical and Health Sciences Education Consortium and helped to develop the Belle W. Baruch Institute for South Carolina Studies at Hobcaw Barony. He has also led and coordinated numerous CHE and academic study groups.

“Well before he became provost, Peter was one of the most respected biologists in South Carolina,” said Carter. “As provost, he has successfully led the faculty in the creation of new programs, degrees, and other academic initiatives. He has certainly been a counselor, a confidant, and a dear friend to me. I am so pleased that Governor McMaster bestowed this distinctive honor on him. No one is more deserving.”

The Order of the Palmetto is the State of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor. It is presented to citizens of the state for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements.