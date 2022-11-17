 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francis Marion students experience IMA student leadership conference

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six students from Francis Marion University had the opportunity to go to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the IMA Student Leadership Conference. 

The students were Gabriel Mosley, Lakayla Bethea-McRae, Shymia Scipio, Xandria Young, Jordan King Jordan and Camryn Cassetori.

At the conference, students from around the world come together to learn, share, and grow. The students had the opportunity to participate in a career fair, learn more about being a leader, and got the opportunity to network with students their age. 

“The students had an opportunity to interact, engage and get some really good questions answered,” professor Scott Dell said. 

Dell is assistant professor of accounting at Francis Marion University. 

Dell said Francis Marion had such a presence at the conference that one of the presenters joked and asked the audience if everyone in the room was from Francis Marion. Thirty students applied for the six spots and the students were chosen based on their major, classification, grade point average, and their involvement in campus life. 

Francis Marion sponsored the trip, and everything was paid for. Dell said he was amazed at the students who participated, and he hopes they learned something that they can take with them on their journey.

Reporter

I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.

