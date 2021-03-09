Francis Marion trustee named South Carolina's first chief resilience officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Francis Marion University trustee will be South Carolina's first chief resilience officer.
Gov. Henry McMaster named Ben Duncan to the cabinet level position Tuesday morning. Duncan has been a trustee of Francis Marion University since he was elected to the role in 2016 by the South Carolina General Assembly. He represents the state's second Congressional district. That district is currently represented by Rep. Joe Wilson, stepfather of South Carolina Attorney General and Francis Marion graduate Alan Wilson.
"Director Duncan's exemplary leadership and wealth of experience at the Disaster Recovery Office will be critical in his new role as South Carolina's first chief resilience officer," McMaster said in a news release announcing the appointment. "Look no further than his management of existing programs that have resulted in thousands of South Carolinians finding safe and reliable housing after experiencing devastating losses at the hands of natural disasters. Director Duncan is exactly who South Carolina needs leading this new office as we work to build on these successes, redouble our commitment to mitigation efforts, and widen the scope of our work to create community resilience throughout the state."
Through proper coordination, cooperation and collaboration, the South Carolina Office of Resilience can ensure that the state is maximizing the effectiveness of all available resources to best protect the lives and property of our citizens, Duncan said.
"South Carolinians are a resilient people," he said. "Through disaster after disaster, we have seen our state bend but not break. My team is ready and excited to execute the strategic goals established by the legislature and Governor McMaster, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the state I love and proudly call home."
As director, Duncan will oversee grant programs that focus on rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by severe weather events, such as the severe storm event in October 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and Hurricane Florence in 2019. Additionally, the office manages federal funds available to assist in disaster recovery.
The South Carolina office tasked with managing the funds, the disaster recovery office, was previously in the South Carolina Department of Administration but was moved to the office of resilience when it was created in 2020.
Duncan has worked at the disaster recovery office since it was created in November 2015. He served from August 2015 to March 2017 as the director of support, from March 2017 to March 2019 as deputy program director and as program management director from March 2019 until Tuesday.
Prior to working in the disaster recovery office, Duncan has held a number of state government jobs.
He is a graduate of Benedict College and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina. He is 60 years old, a resident of Richland County and is married with two children.