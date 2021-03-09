Francis Marion trustee named South Carolina's first chief resilience officer

"South Carolinians are a resilient people," he said. "Through disaster after disaster, we have seen our state bend but not break. My team is ready and excited to execute the strategic goals established by the legislature and Governor McMaster, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the state I love and proudly call home."

As director, Duncan will oversee grant programs that focus on rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by severe weather events, such as the severe storm event in October 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and Hurricane Florence in 2019. Additionally, the office manages federal funds available to assist in disaster recovery.

The South Carolina office tasked with managing the funds, the disaster recovery office, was previously in the South Carolina Department of Administration but was moved to the office of resilience when it was created in 2020.

Duncan has worked at the disaster recovery office since it was created in November 2015. He served from August 2015 to March 2017 as the director of support, from March 2017 to March 2019 as deputy program director and as program management director from March 2019 until Tuesday.

Prior to working in the disaster recovery office, Duncan has held a number of state government jobs.

He is a graduate of Benedict College and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina. He is 60 years old, a resident of Richland County and is married with two children.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.