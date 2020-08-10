You are the owner of this article.
Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence
Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University. 

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve on the second and final reading an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to the university. The approval includes a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program. 

Florence County property tax records indicate the two properties were purchased by the city on June 29 from the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse for $1.5 million. 

The properties were the home of Circle Park until 2016 when it moved to 238 South Coit St. That building was formerly known as the First Federal Building and also housed the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. 

Prior to Circle Park, the larger of the two buildings being conveyed to FMU served as the McKenzie School until sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s. The McKenzie School was previously known as the Circle School until its name was changed to honor former Principal Florence McKenzie. 

The eatery and bar across Gregg Street, called Circle Fountain, kept the Circle name. 

The agreement between the city and the university calls for the city to convey the two properties to the university upon its request, subject to an existing lease with Circle Park. 

In return, the university agrees to use commercially reasonable efforts to occupy the building by Dec. 31, 2025. Should an unforeseen event occur, preventing completion by then, provided substantial progress has been made, the city will extend the deadline two years to Dec. 31, 2027. 

Other Florence City Council action

In other action Monday, the city council also: 

>> Approved second and final readings of ordinances setting the city's water and sewer rates for the next 10 years; amending the code to allow for the collection of funds when city water meters are intentionally damaged; amending the city's budget for the fiscal year; and refinancing and issuing bonds; 

>> Approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the leasing of an office and a conference room at 152 South McQueen St to attorney Steven M. Calcutt; 

>> Approved resolutions continuing the city's emergency electronic meeting ordinance for another 60 days; amending the conditional grant and development agreement for Project Urban Square; and approving downtown redevelopment grants for the first quarter of the fiscal year; and

>> Approved the re-appointments of 14 people and the appointments of two people to various city boards and commissions. 

