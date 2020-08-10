Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve on the second and final reading an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to the university. The approval includes a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program.

Florence County property tax records indicate the two properties were purchased by the city on June 29 from the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse for $1.5 million.

The properties were the home of Circle Park until 2016 when it moved to 238 South Coit St. That building was formerly known as the First Federal Building and also housed the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to Circle Park, the larger of the two buildings being conveyed to FMU served as the McKenzie School until sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s. The McKenzie School was previously known as the Circle School until its name was changed to honor former Principal Florence McKenzie.