Francis Marion University equipped to handle students who may have fallen behind

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University has help for incoming students who fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, a lot of high school students had to complete a portion or their entire high school career online.

Some students fell behind for various reasons like the inability to adjust to online learning, not being able to understand the work, or simply putting off the work to do other things.

According to an article published by the Associated Press, colleges are seeing a surge in students unprepared for the demands of college-level work and this setback could result in students dropping out which affects a person’s long term earnings and the health of the country’s workforce.

The Morning News spoke with Dr. Peter King, provost for Francis Marion University, and Dr. Jennifer Kunka, associate provost for advising, about programs in place to assist incoming freshmen who are struggling.

Kunka said there are a variety of programs available at the university to assist incoming freshmen. She cited the Center for Academic Success and Advisement as a ‘one-stop shop’ for a variety of needs a student may have.

The Center for Academic Success and Advisement, CASA for short, is a place where students can receive tutoring, one-on-one advisement about their course plan, receive study skills, ways to manage time, and have access to a writing center.

“We have the services here for students to do well,” Kunka said. “If anyone needs assistance with a class, feedback on a paper, there are many tutors available and there is even a career center in CASA to match students with the right major for the type of job they want.”

Kunka said University Life classes are also available. University Life is a one-credit class in which incoming freshmen meet with faculty in small settings to assist in the adjustment. She also said students can work out any questions or concerns with the faculty.

Kunka said Patriot Mentors — experienced undergraduate students — are available to guide incoming freshmen.

“Together, the faculty and the Patriot Mentor help to guide the freshmen and give support,” she said. “It has really made a difference with our students.”

Kunka said she has been in communication with incoming freshmen throughout the summer and has been discussing various things.

King said programs and efforts to assist incoming freshmen have been in place at Francis Marion University long before COVID-19.

“We are more empathetic to students and their challenges now, but we have the resources to help students in all sorts of ways,” King said.

King said student life is important and said the university has strong student life programs.

“The more students get involved in social activities,” he said. “The more we see that they are successful in their academic pursuits.”

Tutoring for students is available online and face-to-face Monday- Friday and Sunday. There are also counseling services available for students who need support.

King and Kunka said the university is equipped enough to make sure students can be successful despite whatever challenges they may face.