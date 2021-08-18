Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College now mandating mask wearing

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College are now mandating the wearing of face masks on their campuses.

Fred Carter, president of the university, sent a letter to faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a proviso included in the 2021-22 state budget did not prevent colleges and universities from mandating the wearing of face masks.

In his letter, Carter added that the policy applies to all campus facilities and that masks may be removed by people who are eating. He said signs to indicate the new policy will be in place by the end of the week.

Florence-Darlington Technical College announced Wednesday morning that masks would be required effective immediately when a person, regardless of vaccination status, is indoors.

There are exceptions for people in private offices and people who are eating and drinking.

The university and the technical college are joined by the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, the College of Charleston, and South Carolina State University in imposing mask mandates following the Supreme Court's ruling Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina State University also announced Wednesday that it was delaying the start of its fall semester.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.