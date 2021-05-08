Francis Marion University graduates largest class ever at spring ’21 commencement

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University on Friday and Saturday celebrated the largest graduating class in school history at three in-person commencement ceremonies in the Smith University Center on the FMU campus.

FMU awarded a total of 387 degrees — 324 baccalaureate, and 63 master’s and specialist’s degrees — throughout the three ceremonies. The previous record was set in the spring of 2017 when 380 degrees were conferred. The combined 723 degrees awarded in the 2020-21 academic year is also a record.

The record-breaking spring class was buoyed by undergraduates from FMU’s Department of Physics and Engineering. The 19 students marked the largest class of graduates in the history of the burgeoning department.

The School of Business graduated 57 undergraduates. Forty-eight new nurses received degrees from the School of Health Sciences, and 24 new teachers received their undergraduate degrees from the School of Education.

One ceremony was conducted Friday night and two additional ceremonies were conducted Saturday.