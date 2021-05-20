Francis Marion University School of Education receives national accreditation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation, the nation’s premier accrediting agency for college and university education programs, has extended accreditation for the Francis Marion University School of Education through 2027.

FMU’s re-accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) is for the seven-year cycle running through 2027. The accreditation is for both the initial (baccalaureate) and advanced (master’s) level of instruction.

CAEP’s mission is to “advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.”

FMU’s School of Education has been successively accredited by CAEP and its predecessors throughout its history.

Dr. Fred Carter, president of FMU, said the CAEP accreditation is evidence of the ongoing excellence of the School of Education.