Francis Marion University to mandate masks beginning Wednesday morning

Fred Carter, president of the university, sent a letter to faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a proviso included in the 2021-2022 state budget did not prevent colleges and universities from mandating the wearing of face masks.

In his letter, Carter added that the policy applies to all campus facilities and that masks may be removed by people who are eating. He said that signage to indicate the new policy will be in place by the end of the week.