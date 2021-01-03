 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns to be the subject of new book
0 comments

Francis Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns to be the subject of new book

{{featured_button_text}}
Marion Statue

A statue of Gen. Francis Marion stands on the campus of the university named after him.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Revolutionary War Gen. Francis Marion and the communities that supported him are the subject a book to be published in February. 

Steven Smith, director of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is the author of "Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology." 

Smith previously served as lead investigator for the Francis Marion Trail Commission’s work on Francis Marion sites, and is among the preeminent battlefield archaeologists in America. He is also a research professor at the University of South Carolina and teaches conflict archaeology. 

Marion served as a Continental soldier during the 1776 battle of Charleston that gave the state its state tree and state flag. But after Charleston fell in 1780, Marion retreated to the swamps of the Pee Dee to continue the war with a militia. His attacks and the efforts of Col. "Lighthorse Harry" Lee eventually forced the British to leave the state. 

Smith's book explores Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns in the Pee Dee. It emphasizes individuals and communities that made up his successful and revolutionary fighting force. The book also highlights recent archaeological research and discoveries that have helped scholars better understand Marion’s campaigns and the people who fought in them.

It was during these campaigns that a British colonel, Banastre Tarleton, said Marion was as elusive as a fox, leading to the nickname “The Swamp Fox” for Marion.

The book is the first to discuss this aspect of Marion's life. It uses archaeology to build a picture of the social and strategic context in which he campaigned. 

Publication of "Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" is underwritten by the Florence County Historical Society and the Snow’s Island Research Fund of the South Carolina Archaeological Trust.

“Using archaeology as a point of departure, Steve Smith’s work takes the reader on a journey through a complex and richly peopled landscape, telling the story of Marion, his men, and their world as no Marion biographer or scholar has done before," Ben Zeigler wrote in the foreword to the book. "What emerges is a picture of the Francis Marion story that is as complete as the available record allows — one that is at the same time objective, detailed, and intimate." 

He adds that the book demarcates the reality of the context of Marion's campaigns from the mythology. 

"Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" will be available for shipment on Feb. 1 at a price of $40 in hardback and $30 in soft cover, both available through the Florence County Historical Society, 135 S. Dargan St., Suite 300, Florence, SC 29506. Shipping and handling charges are $5 per copy.

Book Introduction Excerpt

"[Loyalist Colonel Robert Gray] described South Carolina as ‘a piece of patch work, the inhabitants of every settlement, when united in sentiment being in arms for the side they liked best and making continual inroads into one another's settlements.’ One of those pieces of patch work, the people living on and surrounding Snow's Island, South Carolina, were ‘united in sentiment’ against the British crown. This community of partisans had joined the rebellion as early as 1775 and had stubbornly refused to surrender, even when Charleston fell in 1780. They had supplied food, forage, and blood to the rebellion and, under the leadership of General Francis Marion, had become an obstacle to British control of the southern colonies. This book is their story."

-- Steven Smith in the introduction to Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second Florence Popeyes now open
Local News

Second Florence Popeyes now open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert