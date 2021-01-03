Francis Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns to be the subject of new book

FLORENCE, S.C. — Revolutionary War Gen. Francis Marion and the communities that supported him are the subject a book to be published in February.
Steven Smith, director of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is the author of "Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology."
Smith previously served as lead investigator for the Francis Marion Trail Commission’s work on Francis Marion sites, and is among the preeminent battlefield archaeologists in America. He is also a research professor at the University of South Carolina and teaches conflict archaeology.
Marion served as a Continental soldier during the 1776 battle of Charleston that gave the state its state tree and state flag. But after Charleston fell in 1780, Marion retreated to the swamps of the Pee Dee to continue the war with a militia. His attacks and the efforts of Col. "Lighthorse Harry" Lee eventually forced the British to leave the state.
Smith's book explores Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns in the Pee Dee. It emphasizes individuals and communities that made up his successful and revolutionary fighting force. The book also highlights recent archaeological research and discoveries that have helped scholars better understand Marion’s campaigns and the people who fought in them.
It was during these campaigns that a British colonel, Banastre Tarleton, said Marion was as elusive as a fox, leading to the nickname “The Swamp Fox” for Marion.
The book is the first to discuss this aspect of Marion's life. It uses archaeology to build a picture of the social and strategic context in which he campaigned.
Publication of "Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" is underwritten by the Florence County Historical Society and the Snow’s Island Research Fund of the South Carolina Archaeological Trust.
“Using archaeology as a point of departure, Steve Smith’s work takes the reader on a journey through a complex and richly peopled landscape, telling the story of Marion, his men, and their world as no Marion biographer or scholar has done before," Ben Zeigler wrote in the foreword to the book. "What emerges is a picture of the Francis Marion story that is as complete as the available record allows — one that is at the same time objective, detailed, and intimate."
He adds that the book demarcates the reality of the context of Marion's campaigns from the mythology.
"Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" will be available for shipment on Feb. 1 at a price of $40 in hardback and $30 in soft cover, both available through the Florence County Historical Society, 135 S. Dargan St., Suite 300, Florence, SC 29506. Shipping and handling charges are $5 per copy.