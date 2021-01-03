Francis Marion's 1780-1781 campaigns to be the subject of new book

It was during these campaigns that a British colonel, Banastre Tarleton, said Marion was as elusive as a fox, leading to the nickname “The Swamp Fox” for Marion.

The book is the first to discuss this aspect of Marion's life. It uses archaeology to build a picture of the social and strategic context in which he campaigned.

Publication of "Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" is underwritten by the Florence County Historical Society and the Snow’s Island Research Fund of the South Carolina Archaeological Trust.

“Using archaeology as a point of departure, Steve Smith’s work takes the reader on a journey through a complex and richly peopled landscape, telling the story of Marion, his men, and their world as no Marion biographer or scholar has done before," Ben Zeigler wrote in the foreword to the book. "What emerges is a picture of the Francis Marion story that is as complete as the available record allows — one that is at the same time objective, detailed, and intimate."

He adds that the book demarcates the reality of the context of Marion's campaigns from the mythology.

"Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology" will be available for shipment on Feb. 1 at a price of $40 in hardback and $30 in soft cover, both available through the Florence County Historical Society, 135 S. Dargan St., Suite 300, Florence, SC 29506. Shipping and handling charges are $5 per copy.

